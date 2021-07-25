587 people arrested in city for defying restriction rules

Some 587 people were arrested in the city for breaching the Covid-19 restrictions and health guidelines on the third day of the two week-long nationwide strict lockdown imposed from Friday morning to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Iftekhairul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Media and Public Relations Division, said police arrested the people from different areas of the city for roaming outside of home unnecessarily violating the Covid-19 restrictions.

Besides, mobile courts fined 233 people and realized Taka 100,950 today while DMP's traffic division fined 521 vehicles Taka 1,272,000.

The two week-long strict restriction will continue till midnight of August 5 while all kind of shops, shopping malls and industrial factories will remain shut and movement of public transports will remain suspended.

