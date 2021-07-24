250 US made ventilators arrive via India

Dhaka today received United States (US) made 250 ventilators, essential treatment gear for COVID-19 patients, through an Indian based charity organization named HealthCube.

A US based charity organization had donated a consignment of ventilators to Indian HealthCube of which 250 ventilators were allocated for Bangladesh.

As per directives of Bangladesh Prime Minister’s office and foreign ministry, the Bangladesh mission in New Delhi took the initiative to collect the ventilators from the HealthCube.

A cargo flight of Biman Bangladesh airlines carrying the ventilators landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 8:30 pm tonight.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen, health service division secretary Lokman Hossin Mia and Prime Minister’s personal physician Professor Prof Dr ABM Abdullah received the ventilators at the airport.

Prof Abdullah said this ventilators could be used up to union level and even at the ambulance as these are portable one.

He said Dhaka has received the ventilators free of cost with an effort of expatriate Bangladeshi physicians residing in the USA and Canada as per directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Dr Ziauddin Ahmed led the expatriate Bangladeshi physicians’ group those were involved to collect the mobile ventilators, Prof Abdullah said.

MH