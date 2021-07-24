Sunday 25 July 2021 ,
Sunday 25 July 2021 ,
24 July, 2021 10:16:08 PM
250 US made ventilators arrive via India

BSS, Dhaka
Dhaka today received United States (US) made 250   ventilators, essential treatment gear for COVID-19  patients, through  an Indian based charity organization named HealthCube.

A US based charity organization had donated a consignment of ventilators to Indian HealthCube   of which 250 ventilators were allocated for Bangladesh.   

As per directives of Bangladesh Prime Minister’s office and foreign ministry, the Bangladesh mission in New Delhi took the initiative to collect the ventilators from the HealthCube.

A cargo flight of Biman Bangladesh airlines carrying the ventilators landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International  Airport at around 8:30 pm tonight.    

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen, health service division secretary Lokman Hossin Mia and Prime Minister’s personal physician Professor Prof Dr ABM Abdullah received the ventilators at  the airport.

Prof Abdullah said this ventilators could be used up to union level and even at the ambulance as these are portable one.

He said Dhaka has received the ventilators   free of cost with an effort of expatriate Bangladeshi physicians residing in the USA and Canada as per   directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.   

Dr Ziauddin Ahmed led the expatriate Bangladeshi physicians’ group those were involved to collect the mobile ventilators, Prof Abdullah said.

Editor : M. Shamsur Rahman

Published by the Editor on behalf of Independent Publications Limited at Media Printers, 446/H, Tejgaon I/A, Dhaka-1215.
Editorial, News & Commercial Offices : Beximco Media Complex, 149-150 Tejgaon I/A, Dhaka-1208, Bangladesh. GPO Box No. 934, Dhaka-1000.

