Amartya Sen’s lecture on Bangabandhu Wednesday

Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen will give a lecture on “Bangabandhu and Visions of Bangladesh” on Wednesday in a virtual platform as part of celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

This event is being jointly collaborated by London School of Economics (LSE) and Bangladesh High Commission in London, a press release said here today.

Professor Rehman Sobhan will be a discussant at the event titled “Bangabandhu Lecture Series”, to be held at 9pm (Bangladesh time).

The event will also be live streamed on the facebook page of LSE South Asia Centre (@SAsiaLSE).

