Bangladesh reports 20 COVID-19 deaths, 4,76,413 total recoveries

Bangladesh recorded 20 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 473 fresh cases overnight.

The recovery count rose to 4,76,413 after another 514 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

“Twenty more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 8,023,” the release said.

It said the tally of infections has surged to 5,31,799 as 473 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 14,169 samples were tested at 200 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 3.34 percent tested positive, while 14.96 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 89.59 percent patients have recovered, while 1.51 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were

reported in the country on March 8.

NS