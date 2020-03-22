Sunday 22 March 2020 ,
22 March, 2020 03:21:53 PM
438 returnees in home quarantine in Khulna

Independent Online/ BSS
A total of 438 overseas returnees were sent to keep in home quarantine in nine upazilas and two metropolis of the district till March 22 to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

Of them, a total of 175 overseas returnees have gone on home quarantine in last 24 hours and as many as 17 overseas returnees were released as they maintained the condition of staying home quarantine for 14 days, said an officials of Khulna Civil surgeon office on Sunday.

“The expatriates have recently returned from China, Italy, Malaysia and other Middle East countries and they have been asked to remain their respective homes as quarantine,” said civil surgeon of Khulna Dr. Sujat Ahmed.

He said stern action would be taken against the returnees if the they violate the directives of confinement.

Khulna district administration, Khulna Metropolitan Police, Khulna City Corporation and district health department continued distributing leaflets inscribed with doings and necessary health instructions for containing the outbreak of the deadly virus.

