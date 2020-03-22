Sunday 22 March 2020 ,
Bangladesh shuts down land ports for foreigners

Coronavirus outbreak
Independent Online Desk
The government on Sunday banned entry of foreign nationals through the country’s land ports to prevent transmission of coronavirus.

The restriction will remain in force until further notice, according to a notification of the Home Ministry.

The land ports are—Benapole, Bhomra, Banglabandha, Hili, Burimari, Roumari, Darshana, Nakugaaon, Tamabil, Sheola and Akhaura land ports.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 24 coronavirus cases and two deaths.
The deadly virus so far killed more than 13,000 people around the world and infected over 300,000 people.

